FM, Iraqi minister review different aspects of defence cooperation

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab on Sunday reviewed the progress made on various aspects of defence collaboration between the two countries.

Qureshi is on a three-day visit to Iraq where he held talks with both the Iraqi President and the Prime minister, an official handout issued by the Foreign Office said. The discussions focused on how to deepen bilateral cooperation in different fields.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers noted with contentment the steady growth in bilateral defence relations, the FO spokesperson said in a press release. Furthermore, it was learned that the foreign minister conveyed warm wishes to President Dr Barham Salih from Pakistan’s leadership. He affirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

In order to institutionalise the bilateral cooperation, Foreign Minister Qureshi, the statement said, “proposed that the two countries should develop an overarching framework of political consultations and bilateral cooperation at the foreign ministers level to provide impetus to deepening and strengthening mutually beneficial partnership”.

Foreign Minister Qureshi during the meeting reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and defence production.

Acknowledging the unyielding efforts and sacrifices of Iraq, and its people, in the fight against terrorism, the foreign minister wished peace, progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Iraq.

The two ministers agreed to continue exchanging senior level delegations to sustain the positive momentum in the growing defence relationship between the two countries.

The foreign minister rejoiced the opportunity of meeting the Iraqi Defence Minister twice within three months.

Recalling the visit of Pakistan’s minister for defence production to Iraq in January this year, he expressed satisfaction at frequent interactions at the ministerial level, which augured well for future bilateral defence ties both the countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said this was reflected aptly by the participation of Iraqi Special Forces Paratroopers in the Pakistan National Day Parade on March 23.

The defence minister fondly recalled his visit to Islamabad in February and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the technical advancements made by the country in defence production.

President Salih – who also met with the FM – warmly welcomed the foreign minister and reciprocated the feelings expressed on behalf of the Pakistani leadership. He thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s understanding and support.

Qureshi briefed the president on Pakistan’s transformed vision centred around economic security, shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He outlined Pakistan’s desire to offer itself as an economic hub through peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

The foreign minister and the president also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. Qureshi briefed the president on the situation in South Asia, in particular Pakistan’s approach towards the issues and disputes with India, Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process, and Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic support for the just cause of Palestine. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

The foreign minister will be concluding his three-day visit to Iraq today. The visit (28-30 May 2021) was undertaken at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein.