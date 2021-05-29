Won’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said his party will not let the “PTIMF” budget approve by the parliament as he claimed an anti-public government cannot make a people-friendly budget.

In a statement, he said the passing of the budget prepared by “International Monetary Fund employees” will be an attack on the country’s sovereignty.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announces before every budget that this will be the year of progress.

Bilawal also bashed the government for taking loans on tough conditions and imposing unbearable taxes on the public. He said the only parameter of progress in civilised societies is the prosperity of the poor.

He went on to say that PTI’s economic policies revolve around capitalists and only PPP’s policies represent the public interest.