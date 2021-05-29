NATIONAL

PTI MPs urge Opp to assist govt in introducing electronic voting

By APP
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), display during Press confrence EVM Challenge at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. PHOTO BY SANJEEV RASTOGI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs on Saturday urged opposition parties to set aside political differences and sit with the government for early installation of electronic voting machines to replace the paper ballots and increase the efficiency of the elections and ensure their transparency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined and making all-out efforts to bring transparency in the electoral process, parliamentarians said while speaking to Pakistan Television.

The latest technology and use of EVMs is the only way to reclaiming the credibility of polls, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said.

Bokhari also invited the opposition to sit with the government and select from the various EVM models available.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the government has repeatedly invited the opposition parties for bringing EVMs’ use in the election process as it was only determined to bring about reforms in the electoral system through the use of technology.

He hoped that voting machines would be made functional ahead of the next general elections with the support of opposition as this model was successful in many other developing countries and we can also adopt this technology to assist our traditional system.

MP Sadaqat Abbasi stressed that the use of modern technology was the need of the hour for economic growth and for transparent and free and fair elections. There is no harm if we adopt EVM technology use in elections, he said.

He said the government only wanted to bring a new political culture in Pakistan through which the election process can be made clean and fair.

MP Javeria Zafar said if we want a clean, transparent and fair system, we have to take the path of science and technology.

She said all political parties should support the government in this process and added we all should jointly talk on electoral reforms and electronic voting machines which are the best options to avail to hold a fair and transparent election.

MP Zain Qureshi said it was high time for the opposition to sit together with the government and discuss the matter of electoral reforms seriously for the great interest of the public.

A computer-based system of voting is the need of the hour, he said. A biometric system for voters was essential to verify thumb impressions, following which, they can then proceed to the polling booth to cast vote by pressing a button. The entire process would eliminate the chance of rigging.

MP Riaz Fatyana said that PTI wanted to introduce new technology and electronic voting machines which could deliver results in half an hour.

This would help increase the trust of the people, political parties and intelligentsia in the electoral process, he said.

Previous articleWon’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Won’t let ‘PTIMF’ budget get approval from Parliament: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said his party will not let the "PTIMF" budget approve by the parliament as he claimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA booked on Shahzad’s complaint

LAHORE: A case was lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Punjab Nazir Chohan on Saturday on the complaint of Minister of State for Accountability...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram lauds dedication, service of UN peacekeepers

NEW YORK: Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram paid tribute to all the peacekeepers, uniformed and civilians, who lost their lives while...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to receive first Pfizer vaccine shipment under COVAX

ISLAMABAD: The government will receive the first shipment of 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access programme on Saturday (today)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sniffer dogs detect 14 Covid-positive passengers

PESHAWAR: Sniffer dogs deployed at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar to identify COVID-19 cases by sniffing their odour identified another 14 coronavirus-positive travellers arriving...
Read more
NATIONAL

9 killed, 16 injured after van falls into ditch in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed and 16 others injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch in Muzaffarabad of Azad Kashmir,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

PESHAWAR

Policeman laid to rest in Mardan

MARDAN: The funeral of a head constable who was killed in a terrorist attack on a police mobile in the Babuzai town of Mardan...

Akram lauds dedication, service of UN peacekeepers

Pakistan to receive first Pfizer vaccine shipment under COVAX

Sniffer dogs detect 14 Covid-positive passengers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.