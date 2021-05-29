Gang posing as NAB officials busted

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau on Saturday began a probe against government officials and businessmen who paid money to ring members impersonating officials of the watchdog in order to prevent progress in graft cases against them.

The dirty money watchdog busted a gang operated by one Khalid Solangi who blackmailed businessmen and government officials in the name of the agency.

“He minted money from them and the NAB is now investigating it,” reports said, adding Solangi’s son Aamir Hussain was also arrested from Lahore and they have recovered 400 SIM cards that were used to blackmail people from his possession.

It said that those who paid money to the group included Special Secretary Home Amir Khursheed who fled to the United States when issued a call-up notice over the matter.

Allegedly Khursheed paid an amount of Rs8 million to the gang to stop investigation against him in a case pertaining to misappropriation in Lyari Development Authority funds.

Solangi and his son also received money from a district food inspector in Badin Munawar Mirani. He allegedly paid Rs5 million to the blackmailers and promised to pay Rs3 million more.

NAB on May 3 arrested Hussain for his alleged involvement in looting people by masquerading as the chairman and director-general of the watchdog. While Solangi blackmailed people from Dubai and was involved in extortion activities.

The NAB has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior to cancel Solangi’s passport. The letter further demands that Interpol be approached to bring the accused back to the country.