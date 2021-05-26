Two held near Karachi airport

KARACHI: Two people were taken into custody in injured condition following an “encounter” with Karachi airport police on Wednesday.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Bahadur said the suspects — Asim and Azhar Ahmed — were immediately shifted to a hospital.

He further said the two had opened fire at the patrolling police. “Illegal arms, ammunition, cellphones and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from them,” he said. “The motorcycle recovered is without a number plate.”

He further said that police were trying to obtain their criminal record. “The weapons recovered from the suspects have been sent for the forensics,” he informed the media.

FLIGHTS RESCHEDULED:

In a separate development, multiple flights to and from Jinnah International Airport were rescheduled.

PIA flight PK-302 to Lahore was rescheduled. The flight was scheduled to take off at 8:00 am but it departed at 9:00 am. Subsequently, the PK-303 flight from Lahore to Karachi was also delayed.