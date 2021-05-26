CITY

Two held near Karachi airport

By INP

KARACHI: Two people were taken into custody in injured condition following an “encounter” with Karachi airport police on Wednesday.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Bahadur said the suspects — Asim and Azhar Ahmed — were immediately shifted to a hospital.

He further said the two had opened fire at the patrolling police. “Illegal arms, ammunition, cellphones and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from them,” he said. “The motorcycle recovered is without a number plate.”

He further said that police were trying to obtain their criminal record. “The weapons recovered from the suspects have been sent for the forensics,” he informed the media.

FLIGHTS RESCHEDULED:

In a separate development, multiple flights to and from Jinnah International Airport were rescheduled.

PIA flight PK-302 to Lahore was rescheduled. The flight was scheduled to take off at 8:00 am but it departed at 9:00 am. Subsequently, the PK-303 flight from Lahore to Karachi was also delayed.

NATIONAL

General public vaccine registration to start as third peak slows down

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced Wednesday, as targeted...

86.1pc wheat procurement target achieved

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

