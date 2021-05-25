Protesters at Lahore Expo Centre demand vaccine recommended by Saudi Aviation

Those people planning on travelling to Saudi Arabia arrived at the Lahore Expo Centre to protest the lack of availability of the AztraZenc vaccine, which has been recommended by the Saudi Aviation Authority.

Protesters demanded to be inoculated with the vaccine recommended by the Saudi Arabian government. Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccines have been approved by the Kingdom.

They complained that AstraZeneca is not being given to people between the ages of 30 and 40 years.

The Punjab government has requested the National Command and Operation Centre to resolve the issue.

Saudi Arabia’s new conditions related to the coronavirus vaccine have made life difficult for a lot of Pakistanis aspiring to travel to the country as the Kingdom has not included in its list of recommended vaccines that have been manufactured in China.

Most people in Pakistan are being vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccines manufactured by China, due to which a lot of Pakistanis are figuring out how to travel to the Kingdom.

According to foreign media, passengers who do not receive the shots from the recommended vaccines will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period in Saudi Arabia.

The cost of the quarantine will have to be paid by the passengers themselves.