Two session judges contract Covid-19

By INP

KARACHI: Two judges of the District and Sessions Court in Karachi have tested positive for the Covid-19.

The number of coronavirus-positive officials posted at the court has witnessed a surge in recent days.

Civil Judge (South) Asghar Ali after contracting the coronavirus has quarantined himself, while another civil judge, Kamran Kalhoro, is also hospitalised after testing positive.

Showing concern on the increasing number of positive cases at the court, the Karachi chapter of All Pakistan Judicial Employees Association has said the lack of protective measures is leading to an increase in infections.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Covid-19 restrictions were being tightened in the province to stem the spread of the disease.

Chairing a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force, he said new restrictions will be enforced from midnight tonight. No one would be allowed to leave their homes after 8:00 pm except for emergency and essential business. There would be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6:00 pm.

Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and dairy shops, takeaways and home deliveries have been excepted from the ban, he announced.

INP

