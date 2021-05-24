NATIONAL

Graft watchdog to probe road scam

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday constituted a special team to investigate the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Punjab ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar formed the team comprising legal, technical and economic experts, according to a spokesperson for the anti-corruption watchdog.

He said the ACE will apprise the nation about facts after completing its investigation.

The investigation into the project scam was launched on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A fact-finding inquiry committee detected large-scale irregularities in the project. The inquiry committee formed by the provincial government revealed that former Rawalpindi commissioner Muhammad Mehmood made illegal changes in the actual plan of the project to benefit influential people.

Two former public officials Abdullah were also found to be involved in the project, said the report.

On May 17, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari resigned from his office after an inquiry into the project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices.

INP

