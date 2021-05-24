Support the farmers

Today’s writing is just to direct the government’s attention to a sector that is adding more than 25% to the economy. yes, this is the agriculture sector. Our peasants are facing three types of pandemics when the worlds are combating only to the novel virus.

Firstly the borders are closed and the export is limited due to which the prices of tomato and watermelon and other corps are too low, which is unable to provide meat to the peasant’s family. Secondly, locust is also an epidemic that is abolishing the crops in more than fifty districts in the country. The third one is the change in weather, due to which rain in awkward days, rise, and fall of temperature are also affecting the growth of corps. Considering the above problems govt should chalk out a supportive program for the poor and small peasants, by providing them resources not only to make sure the availability of basic needs of life but also to bring them able to grow the corps. Such a program will be like as a helping hand to improve the agriculture sector.

Fari Ahmed

Havelian