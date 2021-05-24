Opinion

Child labour crisis

By Editor's Mail
A very important social issue that is tearing our society apart is the menace of child labour. It is affecting the children of our country. Many children between the ages of 7 to 15 start working for their families to help them. 152 million kids are still in child labour and it also said that in some places children work in hazardous places too.

Our society is not helping these children. They are making these children to do more work and then they give them less wages. These children also get mentally and physically abused. Now a days, due to COVID-19, I feel these children might be in much worse conditions and without a safety net. We as a society should work together to find a solid solution to end child labour. We need to realise that change starts with us! We need to change our mindset and Pakistan needs to create better living standards for the underprivileged so that their children never have to work.

M Hamza Ehsan

Rawalpindi

