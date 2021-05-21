6 killed, 14 injured in blast at Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman

CHAMAN: At least six persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a bomb ripped through a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati) rally taken out in Chaman to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday.

The party staged the rally at Boghra Chowk in the Murghi Market of the city as part of the Youm-e-Quds being observed in support of the Palestinian people facing Israeli aggression.

The bomb exploded with a bang as the participants started leaving after the rally came to an end.

The blast reportedly took place near party’s Senior Vice President Maulana Abdul Qadir’s car.

Qadir was injured and later taken to a nearby hospital where he was later discharged and sent home, said police.

DPO Jaffar Khan confirmed that six people were killed and another 12 injured in the bomb explosion.

JUI-N Central Secretary Maulana Qari Meharullah accused the district administration of not taking any steps to guard the rally. He claimed that the blast occurred while the rally in progress.

“Paramedics arrived at the site of the blast and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital where an emergency has been imposed,” said police.