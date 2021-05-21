HEADLINES

6 killed, 14 injured in blast at Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman

By Staff Report

CHAMAN: At least six persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a bomb ripped through a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati) rally taken out in Chaman to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday.

The party staged the rally at Boghra Chowk in the Murghi Market of the city as part of the Youm-e-Quds being observed in support of the Palestinian people facing Israeli aggression.

The bomb exploded with a bang as the participants started leaving after the rally came to an end.

The blast reportedly took place near party’s Senior Vice President Maulana Abdul Qadir’s car.

Qadir was injured and later taken to a nearby hospital where he was later discharged and sent home, said police.

DPO Jaffar Khan confirmed that six people were killed and another 12 injured in the bomb explosion.

JUI-N Central Secretary Maulana Qari Meharullah accused the district administration of not taking any steps to guard the rally. He claimed that the blast occurred while the rally in progress.

“Paramedics arrived at the site of the blast and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital where an emergency has been imposed,” said police.

Previous articleFM Qureshi’s remarks ‘not anti-Semitic’: FO
Next articleImran not taking practical steps to end inflation: Bilawal
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI will never mete out injustice, Buzdar assures Tareen group MPAs

LAHORE: A seven-member delegation of the Jahangir Tareen group met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Friday and reposed their complete...
Read more
HEADLINES

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas

A ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding on Friday, but there have been...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Today is when Eidul Fitr begins’: Gazans take to the streets to celebrate truce

When the fighting halted, the celebrations began. Unable last week to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous Muslim feast marking the end of the holy month of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran not taking practical steps to end inflation: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is only taking notices instead of practically eliminating the inflation. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM Qureshi’s remarks ‘not anti-Semitic’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said that the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made in his interview with CNN "could not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz invites opposition leaders to dinner on Monday

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to host a dinner in honour...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

6 killed, 14 injured in blast at Palestine solidarity rally in...

CHAMAN: At least six persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a bomb ripped through a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati) rally taken out...

FM Qureshi’s remarks ‘not anti-Semitic’: FO

Shehbaz invites opposition leaders to dinner on Monday

PM says reversing environmental fallout important for protecting future generations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.