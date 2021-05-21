FM Qureshi’s remarks ‘not anti-Semitic’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said that the remarks of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made in his interview with CNN “could not be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of the imagination”.
“Any twist given to the foreign minister’s remarks would, unfortunately, prove the very point he was making,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries regarding the comments of CNN anchor.
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga, herself a Jew, had given the impression that Qureshi’s remarks were “anti-Semitic”.
The FO spokesperson said, “The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone.”
Foreign Minister Qureshi had lashed out at Israel for controlling the media and having “deep pockets”.
“Israel is losing out,” Qureshi said in the CNN interview. “They’re losing the media war, despite their connections…The tide is turning,” he added.
“I will not justify any rocket attacks…and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place,” Qureshi said, describing Israel’s attack on Hamas as “genocide”, “ethnic cleansing” and “war crimes”.
What Shah Mehmood Qureshi (SMQ) meant,was that the Israelis have the ABILITY to use their suasion,to PUT THEIR HANDS into the DEEP POCKETS,of American Jew Billionaires – to take MONEY OUT OF THEUR POCKETS,and WIRE it to the AIPAC SWIFT coordinates.
Then AIPAC routes that money,to varied Think Tanks and Media House, and Talk Show Hosts.So AIPAC, puts MONEY INTO THE POCKETS, of the Media and Opinion Makers.When AIPAC has its hands in the pockets of the media and opinion makers, IT CAN SQEEZE any ORGAN of that opinion maker/Anchor !
Anti-Semitism in the context of the Jews,is a meaningless statement.Semites encompass a large geography,and racial DNA.
For the 1st Time in many decades, the AIPAC methodology has failed Israel, and its own charter – as the HAMAS/Palestine exposition of TRUTH,has swayed EVEN American and Canadian Jews,to PROTEST the Israeli/IDF actions
Besides the Social Media leveraged decentralised media coverage, from Gaza and Israel – the TREND of Americans and Europeans, especially in the COVID times,to DISTRUST the Government, Big Pharma, Conventional Media, Facebook, Twitter …… has also NAILED the AIPAC dissemination strategy, FOREVER.No one takes the Mainstream Media,in the US seriously, on the matter of Israel,besides the evangelicals.
Israel has failed militarily, diplomatically and strategically.Hamas has WON by using the tactics of Sennacherib, in the siege of Hezekiah.Sennacherib got PAID by Hezekiah (TO GO AWAY),and still, Sennacherib destroyed the kingdom of Hezekiah !
Hamas Rockets and launchers are intact,some buildings are down and some tunnels are damaged. The FACT that the war was PRECLOSED in 11 days,due to global pressure (with the public and political opinion,in world media – due to the Alt-Media) OR due to the reckoning by the IDF,that their bombings were NOT Cost effective or efficacious,or that Dimona and the Israeli Oil/Chemical and Naval assets,were on the HIT LIST,in the NEXT LEVEL OF ESCALATION – is a WIN for HAMAS,and has BROUGHT HAMAS at par with ISRAEL -on matter of strategy and tactics.
Now International Aid, will Pour into Gaza,and the Sponsors of Hamas,will also POUR in cash into HAMAS – as the Hamas military and media strategy,has worked.Let us say,200-300 Million USD to rebuild Gaza,and say,50-100 Million USD for HAMAS (for Tunnels and New Military-Air and Sea Drone Hardware)
Safe to say that,15-20% of the Gaza Aid of 2-300 Million USD,will go to HAMAS,via a chain of contractors,suppliers,logistics providers etc.In addition,the aid and the import of the materials,will also allow,HAMAS to IMPORT the RAW materials,for its rockets and drone projects.
So HAMAS has earned USD 100 Million in 11 days,and has still BOMBED Israel and Killed 12 Israelis – just like Sennacherib.Incidentally,Hezekiah in the siege,BUILT TUNNELS to access the WATER – as Sennacherib choked the food and WATER !
Hamas has to make SECRET and DEEPER Tunnels.IDF/Mossad hacked into the tunnel maps of HAMAS – and then,bombed it.The IDF target was the TUNNELS.That is Y,the IDF did not bomb,the Launchers which were NOT MOBILE,ALTHOUGH the rockets were heavy and needed a semi-permanent launcher,for the rockets and the drones.WHICH MEANS THAT THE IDF ALLOWED THE ROCKETS TO LAUNCH,to bomb ISRAELIS (like Guinea Pigs)and to show off the IRON DOME.But the Public Opinion, Turned against the IDF and Israel – due to the Alt Media.
AND THAT IS WHAT MAKES THE WHOLE STORY,ANTI-SEMITIC – as the IDF/AIPAC strategy has failed – but AIPAC has talent, and will surely INNOVATE ! dindooohindoo