Imran, China counterpart extol relationship as ‘all-weather’ ties turn 70

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further push cooperation to a higher level, wider range, and greater depth as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries kicked off the virtual anniversary celebrations in March with a plan to celebrate it through May 21. This occasion is an opportunity to survey the journey of bilateral relations established in 1951, officials from both countries say.

During the call, the anniversary celebrations and cooperation on the Covid-19 vaccine were also discussed, APP reported.

Imran congratulated Keqiang on the special occasion which the state broadcaster said will be celebrated by both sides with traditional zeal.

Imran emphasised that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, Pakistan and China had transformed their relationship into an “all-weather strategic co-operative partnership”.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

He highlighted joint cooperation in fighting the pandemic and appreciated continued Chinese support to Pakistan in the supply of the vaccine doses.

The prime minister also thanked China for providing assistance to the National Institute of Health for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan which he said would further strengthen Islamabad’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

He also congratulated Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of its spacecraft, Tianwen-1, on Mars, which demonstrated the rising technological prowess of China.

TIES CORNERSTONE OF PAKISTAN’S FOREIGN POLICY:

Seperately, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said the two countries were tied in deep-rooted relations and the ties will further strengthen with the passage of time.

He was addressing the book launching ceremony in Islamabad.

“China is fully committed to the development of Pakistan. We should be fully prepared to defeat those who are not happy with the Pakistan-China close friendship and success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project,” said Rong.

He further said people-to-people exchanges played an important role in developing bilateral relations.

China and Pakistan should encourage people from all walks of life, especially the younger generation, to more actively participate in activities of friendly exchanges, so as to advance mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said the ties with China are and will continue to remain the cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy.

He also recalled Beijing supported Islamabad on the issue of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The CPEC project will promote the regional connectivity and contribute to the national development as well. The CPEC has entered into the second phase with a focus on industrialization and the agriculture sector to ensure socio-economic development,” Mahmood added.

He further expressed gratitude to China over the provision of the coronavirus vaccine and help saving precious lives.

“High-level exchanges are the hallmark of our relations to further solidify the mutual cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque said the two countries enjoy strong relations as they always supported each other in testing times and played an important role in ensuring regional peace and stability.