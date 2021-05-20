Fire breaks out at Pakistan embassy in Tokyo

TOKYO: A fire broke out at the building housing Pakistan mission in Tokyo, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the staff was evacuated to safer places, said Chaudhri who further announced firefighters were dispatched immediately after the Tokyo Fire Department was informed of the emergency situation at around 2:00 pm (GMT+9).

The fire brigade was successful in its efforts to extinguish the blaze, he informed.

No major property damage was reported, the embassy tweeted.

Thanks to the incredible work of the Tokyo Fire Department, along with our security, as well as strict safety protocols and fire prevention infrastructure within our Embassy, today’s fire was contained from spreading. There was no damage to life or property. — Pakistan Embassy Japan (@PakinJapan) May 20, 2021

“The cause of the fire is being ascertained in collaboration with the local police and the fire department,” Chaudhri said.

The building is located in the affluent district of Azabu that houses several diplomatic missions.