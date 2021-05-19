Imran architected economic collapse, Bilawal claims

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said the country cannot be developed under the supervision of a corrupt leader.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot hide his corruption by deflecting blame on his ministers and advisors.

He claimed that PTI bigwigs were indulging in corrupt practices by leaving people at the mercy of inflation. “Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the ‘architect’ of the country’s economic collapse, could not hide his ‘incompetency’ and ‘corruption’ by making his ministers and advisers scapegoats,” Bilawal said.

The premier has to be made accountable for every penny of the nation, he added.

The PPP chairman said the “worst corruption” committed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the country’s present economic plight.

“The country whose chief executive is corrupt could never progress economically,” he remarked.

He accused the government of extorting billions of rupees from consumers by sending inflated electricity and gas bills.

“Mr. Prime Minister! These are the people of Pakistan who have the right over the national exchequer, and that you will be held accountable for each and every penny,” Bilawal said.

First Imran looted people by levying heavy taxes on them and then he committed corruption in the development projects which were funded by people’s own money, he claimed.

Bilawal said that frequent increases in taxes had made PTI government’s integrity in the eyes of people suspicious.

He further said that international organisations had laid bare the prime minister’s image of “Mr. Clean” by making startling disclosures about corruption scandals during his tenure. “PM Imran is so ‘incompetent’ that now he has even lost the trust of members of his own party,” he claimed.

He said a man who made false promises to the nation only to come to power could never be sincere to the country and its people.