NATIONAL

Imran architected economic collapse, Bilawal claims

By INP

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said the country cannot be developed under the supervision of a corrupt leader.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot hide his corruption by deflecting blame on his ministers and advisors.

He claimed that PTI bigwigs were indulging in corrupt practices by leaving people at the mercy of inflation. “Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the ‘architect’ of the country’s economic collapse, could not hide his ‘incompetency’ and ‘corruption’ by making his ministers and advisers scapegoats,” Bilawal said.

The premier has to be made accountable for every penny of the nation, he added.

The PPP chairman said the “worst corruption” committed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the country’s present economic plight.

“The country whose chief executive is corrupt could never progress economically,” he remarked.

He accused the government of extorting billions of rupees from consumers by sending inflated electricity and gas bills.

“Mr. Prime Minister! These are the people of Pakistan who have the right over the national exchequer, and that you will be held accountable for each and every penny,” Bilawal said.

First Imran looted people by levying heavy taxes on them and then he committed corruption in the development projects which were funded by people’s own money, he claimed.

Bilawal said that frequent increases in taxes had made PTI government’s integrity in the eyes of people suspicious.

He further said that international organisations had laid bare the prime minister’s image of “Mr. Clean” by making startling disclosures about corruption scandals during his tenure. “PM Imran is so ‘incompetent’ that now he has even lost the trust of members of his own party,” he claimed.

He said a man who made false promises to the nation only to come to power could never be sincere to the country and its people.

Previous articleTareen refutes divided PTI claim
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tareen refutes divided PTI claim

LAHORE: A day after estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen announced parliamentary leaders of his posse, formalising the split in the ruling party,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 death toll nears 20,000 as cases soar again

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from coronavirus infections neared 20,000, according to official data published on Wednesday, as the pandemic appeared to be raging again...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tareen group formally announces its separate parliamentary leaders for NA, PA

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the tale of the emergence of a rebel group in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Jahangir Tareen group...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM dispels illusion about shortage of Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday dispelled the impression that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say

ISLAMABAD: Three men have filed different petitions in the Islamabad High Court challenging the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's properties on May...
Read more
HEADLINES

No minister, adviser involved in Ring Road scandal, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the investigation carried out in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US deems UN Mideast action unhelpful, France pushes UN resolution

NEW YORK: France called on Tuesday for a UN Security Council resolution on Israel's attacks on Palestine, as diplomats said the United States told...

Covid-19 death toll nears 20,000 as cases soar again

Analysis: Biden sticks to Israel-Gaza playbook, irking progressives and allies

Epaper – May 19 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.