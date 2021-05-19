Israel must be held accountable for Palestine attacks, Qureshi says

ANKARA/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Israel should be held answerable for its “high-handedness” in Palestine and that it “should not go unaccountable”.

The foreign minister arrived in Ankara on Tuesday on a diplomatic mission to establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop attacks on Gaza which entered a second week on Monday.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in indiscriminate airstrikes, including 63 children and 36 women, with 1,530 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, The Associated Press reported.

In an interview with Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, Qureshi said Islamabad is banking on the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to play its role to evolve a consensus that leads to a cease-fire, de-escalation, and an end to atrocities in the occupied region.

Qureshi is excepted to leave for New York tonight with his counterparts from Palestine, Turkey, and Sudan.

During his New York visit, the foreign minister will hold “important meetings” with different dignitaries and will “raise a voice [for] oppressed Palestinians in the UNGA”, a statement said.

He told Anadolu Agency that he has learned some foreign ministers won’t be able to attend the UNGA session in-person and “some will be there virtually.” “But it’s going to be a hybrid kind of a meeting […] I expect quite a few foreign ministers will show up and they ought to,” he said.

The government in Pakistan has taken initiatives to “forge unity within the country”. “You know, politics is polarised to have everybody on the same page and we have succeeded in that — the unanimous resolution has come out [from the National Assembly],” he added.

He further informed on May 21, the government will celebrate “a day of solidarity all over the country expressing, showing, exhibiting solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemning the atrocities of Israeli security forces”.

“Pakistan played an important role in building, steering the discussion and building a consensus […] then the BR meeting in Jeddah which led to the foreign ministers’ emergency session on the 16th of May, where I participated and articulated Pakistan’s point of view,” he recalled.

“The same day, the Security Council was beating which could not reach a consensus [and leading] to the OIC foreign ministers making a request to the president of the general assembly to convene a special session that will take place on Thursday.”

When asked if there’s any initiative to form a “smaller and more active organisation” to replace the “non-functional” OIC, Qureshi there is “no desire on our part to have a parallel organisation to the OIC”.

“We feel the OIC can do things differently,” he said.

In 2019, then-Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for a conference to gather scholars and activists from across the Muslim world together, describing it as “[a] first step […] to help Muslims recover their past glories, or at least to help them avoid the kind of humiliation and oppression that we see around the world today.”

The summit focused not only on political issues but also on the need for sustainable development in the Muslim world. The declaration almost immediately sparked rumours and fears that the countries — Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar — were trying to form a new bloc of power to rival the Saudi-led OIC.

ERDOGAN LAUDS PAKISTAN FOR HIGHLIGHTING DISPUTE:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday (late Tuesday night in Pakistan) lauded Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine dispute and its efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Muslims at the hands of Israel at the global level.

The Turkish president expressed these views in a meeting with Qureshi who called on him at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Privileged to call on H.E @RTErdogan. My PM @ImranKhanPTI looks forward to visiting 🇹🇷 this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. pic.twitter.com/1UjGJlGPLV — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 18, 2021

During the closed-door meeting, issues related to bilateral ties and the situation in Palestine were discussed, APP reported.

Erdogan said Turkey will soon host a meeting of a joint high-level strategic cooperation council to discuss cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi conveyed to Erdogan a message of goodwill from President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said a similarity in the position of the leadership of Pakistan and Turkey on the Palestine dispute and otherwise had strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries.

Qureshi thanked the Turkish president for his “strong and unwavering support” to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.