Tareen pledges allegiance to Imran

LAHORE: A day after estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen announced parliamentary leaders of his posse, formalising the split in the ruling party, he refuted the claim of a divide in the party on Wednesday and said he had done so only after the Punjab government resorted to “revengeful actions” against his loyalists.

In a new twist to the tale of the emergence of a disgruntled group in the ruling party, the sugar baron announced parliamentary leaders of his group in the National and the Punjab legislative assemblies, signaling parting ways with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his once close friend.

However, he today denied reports of forming a forward bloc in the party. “We were part of the PTI […] are part of [it] and […] will continue to remain its part,” he said while speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he appeared for a hearing in cases against him.

In March, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered two cases of money laundering and corporates fraud against Tareen and his son Ali Tareen under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders), and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

The cases were opened in the light of findings of the sugar inquiry commission that had accused several sugar producers — including Tareen — of “underreported sales and fraud”. Tareen had rejected the “fabricated” charge sheet and denied any wrongdoing.

Today, the court extended the pre-arrest bails of Tareen and his son until May 31 after the agency said it needed more time to view records provided by Tareen’s JDW-Group.

Tareen was accompanied by his posse.

During the conversation, he said his MPs in his group have decided to “raise our voice in the Punjab Assembly”. The entire responsibility [of this development] lies on the shoulders of the Punjab government, he insisted.

“We have not yet formed a forward bloc […] but have appointed a focal person to represent us in the House,” Tareen added.

Saeed Akbar Niwani, who was named the group’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, will “lead the discussion” against the “revenge tactics” of the provincial government in the House, he announced.

“I have submitted the money trail to the FIA, which is now verifying it with the banks,” he disclosed and reiterated that the investigation was not related to the sugar scam.

“I will repeat that none of the three cases mention sugar [probe]. The investigation and the scandal are not related at all,” he said, implying political victimisation.

Speaking about the inquiry into his allegations against certain quarters in the government led by Senator Ali Zafar, Tareen said he had met him and given a detailed explanation as well.

“I am confident the report [and my explaination] will be given to the prime minister as well,” he said.

“However, the Punjab government has started taking vendetta against members of my group,” he added.

He also accused the government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar of transferring officials loyal to Tareen “left, right and centre” and putting pressure on them to part ways with Tareen.

Tareen further urged the Punjab government to “stop with their actions”, adding his loyalist legislators are “your MPAs and you [Buzdar] became the chief minister with their votes”.

Recalling that Prime Minister Imran had met the group and assured them that justice would be served and no revenge would be exacted, Tareen expressed confidence in the premier’s assurance.

“But the Punjab government also needs to stop [unjustified] action against our group and address our concerns,” Tareen said, reiterating that they would raise the issue in the provincial assembly as it was their constitutional right.

In response to another question, he said the government has also taken revenge from members of his group in other matters as well but he will not go into details.

When a reporter asked Tareen that some lawmakers of his group had said they would not let the Punjab government pass its budget, he responded:

“It is every individual’s right to express his or her opinion. The group will take decisions [taking into account everyone’s opinions],” he added.