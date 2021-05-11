Sports

England players likely to skip rescheduled IPL for Pakistan tour: Giles

By Agencies

LONDON: England’s centrally contracted players are likely to miss the remainder of the Covid-19-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) season if the T20 tournament clashes with the international schedule, managing director Ashley Giles said.

The IPL was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel tested positive for Covid-19. India reported 329,942 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 23 million.

A potential window to complete the IPL is before the T20 World Cup in October when England are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“If those tours go ahead I’d expect them (players) to be there,” Giles told British media. “We’re planning on [the] involvement of England players in England matches.”

Giles had previously agreed that England players who were involved in the latter stages of the IPL could miss the two-test series against top-ranked New Zealand starting June 2.

“The New Zealand scenario was very different,” Giles said. “Those matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time contracts were signed for players to have full involvement in the IPL.”

Following the postponement of the IPL, England internationals Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali — all currently serving their 10-day isolation period in government-approved hotels — could now be available for selection.

But Giles said those in quarantine will not be rushed back into the team and England are likely to consider a bigger pool of players this summer.

“We need to look after them, with the amount of cricket they’ve got coming up, we’re not going to rush or force them back into cricket,” Giles said.

“(Head coach) Chris Silverwood will work with each and every one of them, as will our medical teams, on what’s best for their progress.”

Previous articleCAA directs airlines to ensure accuracy of PCR tests
Next articleWalk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babar named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021 due to...
Read more
Sports

Babar looks to West Indies after latest series success

HARARE: Captain Babar Azam lauded his players after they completed a successful southern Africa tour with a second straight innings victory over Zimbabwe on...
Read more
Sports

A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy

LONDON: Cricket is a sport defined by tradition, but change may be in store after research suggested bamboo could be an attractive alternative to...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan win second Test against Zimbabwe by innings to secure series

HARARE: Seamer Shaheen Afridi took a career-best five for 52 as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs early on the fourth...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe

HARARE: Pakistan were thwarted by bad light on Sunday, one wicket short of a second successive innings win against Zimbabwe, but could afford to...
Read more
Sports

Remaining IPL games can’t be played in India: Ganguly

NEW DELHI: The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season will have to be played outside the country, the organising Indian cricket...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan will welcome third-party mediation on India talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan would welcome the third-party facilitation by Saudi Arabia or any other country for resumption of...

Walk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s

England players likely to skip rescheduled IPL for Pakistan tour: Giles

CAA directs airlines to ensure accuracy of PCR tests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.