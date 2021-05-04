HEADLINES

Govt employees in Punjab to have 9 days of Eid holidays

By News Desk

Punjabi government employees will be able to enjoy nine days of holidays it appears after a notification said that the official dates for the Eid break will be from May 10 to 15.

In addition to the above-mentioned 6-day holiday, it should be noted that May 8 and May 9 will fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while May 16 will also be a Sunday. Therefore, all government employees will be able to take a nine-day break from work.

The notification was issued by the government after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15.

“Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility,” the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of “STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021”.

The NCOC has also imposed a ban on chand raat bazaars, including mehndi, jewellery, and clothing stalls — from 8-16 May.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced that it will not be issuing new notes on Edi ul Fitr this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like last year, we will not be issuing new banknotes on Eid ul Fitr due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the SBP in a statement.

Previous articleNo ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister
Next articleStrict implementation of SOPs to be assured during Eid: PM
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet held on Tuesday granted approval for giving a 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the Federal Cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of electoral reforms to ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strict implementation of SOPs to be assured during Eid: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to assure the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...
Read more
NATIONAL

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

LAHORE: Thousands of people gathered in Lahore for a religious procession on Tuesday amid fears of spread of the coronavirus. The government had issued a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of former naval chief Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi, the military's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...

NAB summons Punjab minister in sugar scam

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.