Opinion

European Parliament Resolution

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
13
0

Sir, There is a serious threat by European Parliament to review trade relations with Pakistan, which will impact our GSP Plus status and drastically reduce our export revenues. As a nation and a responsible State we need to understand that without a self-sustainable economic base, neither state sovereignty, nor national security can be assured. Quaid-e-Azam understood the diversity of citizens residing in various federating units, which is why, he was clear, that while Pakistan with a majority Muslim population would adopt the Islamic concept of justice and equality before law, every citizen would have the freedom to practice his faith, with no role for the state. He stressed upon adopting a constitution, which will confine the boundaries within which every state institution will work for welfare of citizens and the Writ of Law reign supreme. Unfortunately after his death, religion has been exploited by vested interests to achieve their short term objectives, with devastating negative impact on state sovereignty and national interest. State institutions involved in this practice have been launching unguided missiles to maneuver politics and remove regimes. Finality of Holy Prophet Muhammed PBUH is a settled matter by Divine sanction through Holy Quran. Yet even this has been repeatedly exploited with devastating consequences to the state. Federal Ministers and others, signed an understanding with TLP on sensitive diplomatic matters with international repercussions.  We have seen emergence of MQM, Jhangvi Group, Taliban etc and the latest was TLP which overnight has emerged as a power broker and like the previous unguided missiles is likely to become a Frankenstein, which will turn on its mentors and harm this country from within, inflicting more damage than our worst enemies.  Will sanity prevail?

Ali Malik Tariq

- Advertisement -

Lahore 

Previous articleRelief operation
Next articleDr Firdous Awan and Sialkot AC
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Cartoon

Today’s cartoon

Read more
Comment

The snob’s guide to poetry and life

Are you a rebel who is unhappy with a society shackled with outdated traditions and beliefs? Are you somebody who would not touch with...
Read more
Comment

Remembering the plight of Kashmiris

Although the Coronavirus has affected about 150 million people in the world since 2020, the past 11 days have seen the worst kind of...
Read more
Comment

Israel’s greatest stigma

Israel’s founders had a vision—a vision that defied millennium-old persecution, discrimination, oppression, and death. A vision of a country, free and democratic, anchored on...
Read more
Editorials

UNESCO’s year of journalism

May 3rd is celebrated by UNESCO every year as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It...
Read more
Editorials

Dr Firdous Awan and Sialkot AC

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan must have gotten up on the wrong side of the bed on Monday. She was incensed over Asst Commissioner Sonia...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The snob’s guide to poetry and life

Are you a rebel who is unhappy with a society shackled with outdated traditions and beliefs? Are you somebody who would not touch with...

Remembering the plight of Kashmiris

Israel’s greatest stigma

UNESCO’s year of journalism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.