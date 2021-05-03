Opinion

Dr Firdous Awan and Sialkot AC

Unbecoming behaviour by SACM

Editorial
By Editorial
10
0

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan must have gotten up on the wrong side of the bed on Monday. She was incensed over Asst Commissioner Sonia Sadaf for not standing in front of the small crowd that had gathered to receive her as she descended from the car outside the Ramzan Bazar in Sialkot. “Where were you when I reached there?” shouted the incensed SACM and as the Asstt Commissioner reacted coolly to her public display of bad temper, Firdous lost control over herself. She refused to listen to the quite sensible reply that fruit brought from cold storage to the 9 degree temperature of the open market would naturally tend to become soggy. Losing whatever sense   she possessed, she roared, “Who is the shameless person who has selected and posted you here? I will talk to him.”

Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan has been hired for the express purpose of launching a vicious attack to browbeat the opposition leaders. The more she stoops low the greater the accolades she receives from the PTI leadership.  In the process she hasn’t even spared the judiciary, though later on she has apologised, putting herself at the mercy of the court.

- Advertisement -

The PTI has treated bureaucracy shabbily. In Punjab the government has transferred bureaucrats again and again, holding them responsible for the shortcoming of chief minister Buzdar. It has accused bureaucracy of not cooperating with the government. Faidaus Awan’s unjustified outburst was reflective of the PTI leadership’s   familiar bent of mind.

Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has stood up to the uncivilised behaviour of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister. The chief secretary shas rightly asserted that AC Sonia Sadaf and other administration officers were present on the front line despite scorching heat and the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Malik said that use of unethical language with any officer or a staff member was condemnable and added that no one had the right to insult government officers. One hopes his words will carry weight with those who matter.

Previous articleEuropean Parliament Resolution
Next articleUNESCO’s year of journalism
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Cartoon

Today’s cartoon

Read more
Comment

The snob’s guide to poetry and life

Are you a rebel who is unhappy with a society shackled with outdated traditions and beliefs? Are you somebody who would not touch with...
Read more
Comment

Remembering the plight of Kashmiris

Although the Coronavirus has affected about 150 million people in the world since 2020, the past 11 days have seen the worst kind of...
Read more
Comment

Israel’s greatest stigma

Israel’s founders had a vision—a vision that defied millennium-old persecution, discrimination, oppression, and death. A vision of a country, free and democratic, anchored on...
Read more
Editorials

UNESCO’s year of journalism

May 3rd is celebrated by UNESCO every year as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It...
Read more
Letters

European Parliament Resolution

Sir, There is a serious threat by European Parliament to review trade relations with Pakistan, which will impact our GSP Plus status and drastically...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The snob’s guide to poetry and life

Are you a rebel who is unhappy with a society shackled with outdated traditions and beliefs? Are you somebody who would not touch with...

Remembering the plight of Kashmiris

Israel’s greatest stigma

UNESCO’s year of journalism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.