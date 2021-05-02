HEADLINES

KSA travellers must undergo Covid-19 testing before travelling, says PIA

By News Desk

Travellers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) must undergo Covid-19 testing prior to travelling to Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said in an advisory notice issued on Sunday.

All travellers coming into the country from May 5 – with the exception of children and those with disabilities – will need to show their test results.

The PIA officials said that those who test positive for Covid will not be allowed to travel via the national flag carrier. They also said that the test results should not be more than 72-hours old.

Previously on April 24, KSA imposed a travel ban on various countries including Pakistan and India amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The kingdom also implemented the ban on the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Indonesia whereas the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notification imposing a temporary travel ban on European Union (EU) countries and Switzerland.

Saudi residents were given 72 hours to return to KSA.

On April 23, Canada’s government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The centre-left Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after prominent right-leaning politicians complained Ottawa had not done enough to combat the third wave of infections ripping through Canada.

