GB package to uplift region: Gandapur

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said the billion-rupee development package of the federal government will usher in a new era of progress in the region.

Paying rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Gandapur said the uplift package will bring improvement in all sectors and the region will emerge as a base camp for development in the country.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has initiated development projects in Azad Kashmir and GB to remove the deprivation of people.

Gandapur said the tourism sector is being promoted in the region and more funds will be allocated in the 2022 budget.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had unveiled a five-year Rs370 billion package for the scenic region.

