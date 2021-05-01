Punjab raises minimum wage to Rs 20,000

LAHORE: On the eve of Labour Day, which is being observed in Pakistan and across the world today, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to increase the minimum monthly wage to Rs 20,000.

Buzdar said, in a statement, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased the minimum wage by up to Rs 5,000 in past three years as the welfare of workers is the foremost priority of the incumbent regime, unlike the former governments which did not take any solid steps in this regard.

The Punjab chief minister added that his government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, introduced online labour inspection regulators and eliminated the outdated mechanisms.

He said other social security incentives were also increased to facilitate the labourers.