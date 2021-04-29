NATIONAL

Habib takes oath as minister of state for information

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting to Farrukh Habib.

The ceremony was held at President House in Islamabad and attended by Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Radio Pakistan reported.

Habib, who became a member of the Parliament for the first time in 2018, was appointed to the post on Wednesday in what is said to be a part of the ongoing cabinet reshuffle.

Prior to his new job, Habib has often been seen holding press conferences outside the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after hearings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

