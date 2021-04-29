Signs condemning Israel occupation of Palestine pop up ahead of Jerusalem Day

KARACHI: Banners displaying slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and in solidarity with Palestinians are appearing across the country on Thursday ahead of Jerusalem Day.

Jerusalem Day is an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Tel Aviv’s occupation over the Old City following the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

Banners reading “Israel’s existence is like a dagger in the heart of Islamic world” have been placed by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP), a conglomerate of several mainstream religious and political parties, along roads, buildings, and bridges in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The move is part of annual Jerusalem Day activities that are observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in several countries to denounce Israel’s 1968 occupation of Jerusalem. This year it will fall on May 7.

Political and religious parties, particularly Shi’ite groups have arranged rallies, seminars, and conferences to mark the day.

PFP General Secretary Sabir Abu Mariyam told Anadolu Agency that coronavirus safety protocols will strictly be followed during demonstrations and rallies.