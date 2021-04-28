Sports

Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

By Agencies
Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah holds a ball after beating New Zealand in the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on November 27, 2018. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

HARARE: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe without key leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a two-Test series which starts in Harare on Thursday, but are “confident” after beating South Africa earlier this year.

Yasir has been an integral part of Test bowling attack since making his debut in 2014, only missing two tours — to Ireland for a single Test and a two-match visit to England — both in 2018.

Yasir, who has taken 235 wickets in 45 Tests, is absent with a knee injury.

The visitors will also be without frontline seamer Mohammad Abbas, now starring for Hampshire in English county cricket, who lost favour with selectors early this year.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will instead rely on the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi (15 Tests), Hasan Ali (11) and Faheem Ashraf (eight), while Nauman Ali (two Tests) is the frontline spinner.

They also have leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood and off-spinner Sajid Khan to chose from, who both have not played a Test yet.

Hasan’s 10 wickets anchored a victory over South Africa in last Test in Rawalpindi two months ago.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes his team can kick on from that 2-0 series win.

“Our confidence level is good after winning the home series against South Africa so we hope to carry that good performance,” Misbah told AFP.

“Yes, we don’t have Yasir but the back-up spinners, like Sajid and Mahmood, are good and in the absence of Yasir they have a good opportunity to perform.”

The batting will revolve around veteran Azhar Ali, Babar, Fawad Alam and in-form wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Azhar is one of the two survivors from the last Test between the two sides in Harare seven years ago, when the hosts upset Pakistan by 24 runs to achieve a 1-1 series draw.

Pakistan still lead the teams’ head-to-head record with 10 wins in 17 bilateral Tests. Zimbabwe have won three, with four drawn.

IMPROVING ZIMBABWE:

Zimbabwe will hope to continue their form from the preceding three-match T20 series. Despite losing 2-1, they gave their higher-ranked opponents a tough contest.

“It was a very good series with a young side,” said skipper Sean Williams, who has hit hundreds in each of his last three Tests.

Zimbabwe drew a two-match Test series 1-1 against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

“We’ve got some talented young batsmen and bowlers and we are really excited for the Test series.”

Besides Williams, the other crucial batsman remains Brendan Taylor, the only other player who featured in the Pakistan-Zimbabwe Test in 2013.

In Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi, Zimbabwe have a potent pace attack strengthened by Luke Jongwe, expected to make his Test debut after taking nine wickets in the T20 series.

The second Test will also be in Harare from May 7, with the full tour played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Previous articleADB projects Pakistan’s growth at 4pc in 2022
Next articleImran, Gates discuss joint action on Covid-19, climate change
Avatar
Agencies

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Zimbabwe names squad for Test series against Pakistan

HARARE: Zimbabwe has named a 16-player squad for its two-Test series against Pakistan with five uncapped stars in the group. The series will begin...
Read more
Sports

Premier League: Iheanacho powers Leicester fightback to strengthen top-four spot

LEICESTER: Leicester strengthened their grip on third place in the Premier League as Kelechi Iheanacho’s superb strike capped a spirited fightback in Monday’s 2-1...
Read more
Sports

Nadal saves match point in final against Tsitsipas to clinch Barcelona Open

BARCELONA: Rafael Nadal saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 on Sunday and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title...
Read more
Sports

Australia’s Zampa, Richardson follow Tye out of IPL

NEW DELHI: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Kane Richardson have joined compatriot Andrew Tye in cutting short their Indian Premier League (IPL)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs in third T20 to clinch series

Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third...
Read more
Sports

Throwball team to play series in Sweden in October

ISLAMABAD: The throwball team will visit Sweden in October this year to play a three-match series against the hosts, media reported Saturday. Publications quoting Secretary-General...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Extinction of wildlife

The increasing rate of extinction of wildlife is a matter of worry for us. As animals have been very useful to human for ages....

Private schools fees

Misunderstanding Islam

PTI government and the pandemic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.