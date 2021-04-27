Opinion

Maskless ministers

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The deadly third wave of Covid-19 has hit the country’s population, according to t9 statics of NCOC (Nation Command Of Operation Center) the third wave has been drastic rather than the First one. Also, it was stated that only 25% of the population wears face masks. Implementation of SOPs remained very poor. Minister addressing nations via press conferences and other various ways are without face masks. A few weeks ago prime minister Imran khan while quarantined after tested positive conducted a meeting of ministers and party members. When the effect was criticized Govt officials defended rather acceding to the fact.

Noor Baloch

- Advertisement -

Malir

Previous articleOnline learning and health issues
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralyzed all activities including the education system,it has its impact on students health be it mental...
Read more
Comment

Arab Americans Demand Respect

Arab Americans have long been plagued by a range of hostile behaviour: outright discrimination, maligning or denying our identity, political exclusion or silencing our...
Read more
Comment

How ideology influences people

Every country has an ideology, explicit or implicit. A country’s institutions get adapted to its ideology whether it accelerates or retards economic growth. Though...
Read more
Comment

Alarming onset of third wave

Notwithstanding the fact that the government has shown remarkable commitment in dealing with the third wave of covid- 19, particularly the NCOC which is...
Read more
Editorials

A tactical step back or an embrace?

In the ongoing eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been the first to blink. Mr Khan has agreed to meet a group of...
Read more
Editorials

Examination obsession

For close to a month now, there has been a fair amount of controversy surrounding the holding of Cambridge International ‘O’ andMinister. Not only...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Alarming onset of third wave

Notwithstanding the fact that the government has shown remarkable commitment in dealing with the third wave of covid- 19, particularly the NCOC which is...

A tactical step back or an embrace?

Examination obsession

Bilawal hails SC verdict in Justice Isa case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.