Maskless ministers

The deadly third wave of Covid-19 has hit the country’s population, according to t9 statics of NCOC (Nation Command Of Operation Center) the third wave has been drastic rather than the First one. Also, it was stated that only 25% of the population wears face masks. Implementation of SOPs remained very poor. Minister addressing nations via press conferences and other various ways are without face masks. A few weeks ago prime minister Imran khan while quarantined after tested positive conducted a meeting of ministers and party members. When the effect was criticized Govt officials defended rather acceding to the fact.

Noor Baloch

Malir