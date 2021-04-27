Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralyzed all activities including the education system,it has its impact on students health be it mental or physical , premarily it triggers new changes in mood and mental health. Although online learning is quite convenient to take but with some benefits comes disadvantages as well. Recent studies have indicated that individuals who spend excessive amount of time on electronic devices experience difficulties focusing and can lead to social isolation and mental illness such as dispersion. The physical structure of computer and digital devices creates visual challenges and attending online classes without a break is said to be causing problems like dry eye syndrome,burning sensation of eyes and several other problems besides eye problems.Prolonged use of earphones can result on noise-induced deafness.Increasing eyesight problems with frequent headaches are attributed to prolonged screen time with sleep disorders are also on the rise. Online classes for young children can cause stress on their growing brain. obesity in children is on the rise owing to lack of outdoor physical activities. Distance learning turned teachers and students life into sedentary lifestyle and this lifestyle can lead to various chronic diseases including heart diseases,type 2 diabetes and various cancers. Weak eyesight,overweight,sleep deprivation,increased mortality rate due to excessive sitting and behavioral issues among students are found to be higher owing to online classes. Students can still balance and offset some of the risks by being physically active and should resort to more and more exercise and should also try to take frequent breaks in between online classes and walk across the house or apartment and move their bodies time to time else the consequences are dire. Being a student i also have to confront with excessive sitting and with the view to avoid sitting the only solution i can think of is to resort to standing and walk slightly during online classes it might helps combat with health problems which are attributed to excessive sitting.

Rabia Rafiullah

Karachi