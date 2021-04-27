Opinion

Looming disaster

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
5
0

There have been many diseases in the past, but Coronavirus seems to have engulfed the world like a storm. The virus is running havoc in many countries. Most worrisome is the situation in our neighboring country India. People are dying in thousands, there is a lack of oxygen in hospitals, and the number of those infected and needing hospitalizations has gone far beyond the capacity of the health system. Resultantly, people are dying on streets, and morgues and crematories or burial places have run out of capacity. Every country is trying to curb the virus by vaccinating its people and enforcing strict measures to restrict contact among people. While the rest of the world is scrambling to deal with the deadly virus, we in Pakistan seem largely indifferent. Plato once said that people are what the state is and that seems to be true for Pakistan at least. While people are completely disregarding the social distancing precautions, the government also does not seem prepared or willing to put in full effort to stop the deadly virus. Despite government appeals, shopping malls are full, and people seldom wear masks. So much so that government had to call in the army to ensure enforcement of SOPs. However, the hesitation on part of the government to implementing a complete lockdown for a couple of weeks is also mindboggling, especially when we are witnessing the horrors of Coronavirus in our neighboring country. The government keeps second-guessing lockdowns for political reasons, which is deplorable. The economy is important but it is if people are. Sanctity of life take precedent over everything. The government does not have a solid vaccination plan. We only have ordered vaccines for a handful of our population. They have not been exposed because people are not registering and going for vaccination. If they did, we would be out of stocks in days. The worst part is that both government and the opposition hold public meetings and press conferences with people not following the SOPs. I am afraid that if we do not take this virus seriously and work on war footings, we would be facing India like situation soon (God forbid). The government must enforce a complete and strict lockdown and people must follow the social distancing and wear masks. May Allah save our country from this looming catastrophe.

Raja Shafaatullah

- Advertisement -

Islamabad

Previous articleMaskless ministers
Next articlePolitical restructuring
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Political restructuring

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the only party which had taken steps for political restructuring after culmination...
Read more
Letters

Maskless ministers

The deadly third wave of Covid-19 has hit the country’s population, according to t9 statics of NCOC (Nation Command Of Operation Center) the third...
Read more
Letters

Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralyzed all activities including the education system,it has its impact on students health be it mental...
Read more
Comment

Arab Americans Demand Respect

Arab Americans have long been plagued by a range of hostile behaviour: outright discrimination, maligning or denying our identity, political exclusion or silencing our...
Read more
Comment

How ideology influences people

Every country has an ideology, explicit or implicit. A country’s institutions get adapted to its ideology whether it accelerates or retards economic growth. Though...
Read more
Comment

Alarming onset of third wave

Notwithstanding the fact that the government has shown remarkable commitment in dealing with the third wave of covid- 19, particularly the NCOC which is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralyzed all activities including the education system,it has its impact on students health be it mental...

Arab Americans Demand Respect

How ideology influences people

Alarming onset of third wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.