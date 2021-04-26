Sports

Australia’s Zampa, Richardson follow Tye out of IPL

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Kane Richardson have joined compatriot Andrew Tye in cutting short their Indian Premier League (IPL) season and heading home as India struggles with a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Tye, who was with the Rajasthan Royals, flew to Sydney on Sunday via Mumbai and Doha, citing the “stress of bubble life” and concerns about borders closing in Australia.

“I just thought I should try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country,” he told Australian radio station SEN. “I think I’ve had 11 days at home and out of the bubble since August.”

“There’s definitely concerns,” Tye added. “A lot of guys have been in touch today once they’ve realised I was leaving.”

Zampa and Richardson have decided to follow suit, with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday saying the pair were unavailable for the rest of the IPL season and were returning to Australia for “personal reasons”.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support,” the franchise said on Twitter.

A number of Australia’s top cricketers remain in India, including batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner plus paceman Pat Cummins.

India reported 349,691 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, on Monday said he would donate $50,000 to the country’s coronavirus relief fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals.

“To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players — and anyone else round the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity to contribute…”

Australia said last week it would cut flights from India and reduce the number of its citizens able to return from other red-zone countries to contain the risk of more virulent strains of Covid-19 spreading.

Australia has largely eliminated Covid-19 by closing its borders and installing snap lockdowns when cases of community transmission occur.

Governing body Cricket Australia and the Australian players union said they were in “regular contact” with Australian players, coaches, and commentators at the IPL.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian government,” the bodies said in a joint statement.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also pulled out of the IPL to support his family.

Organisers have said they will push on with the tournament amid growing criticism. An IPL governing council member told Reuters on Sunday the league provided a “much-needed distraction from all the doom and gloom”.

Previous articleCambridge exams starts under SOPs, Shafqat wishes students luck
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs in third T20 to clinch series

Mohammad Rizwan hammered an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali took four wickets to lead Pakistan to a 24-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third...
Read more
Sports

Throwball team to play series in Sweden in October

ISLAMABAD: The throwball team will visit Sweden in October this year to play a three-match series against the hosts, media reported Saturday. Publications quoting Secretary-General...
Read more
Sports

Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with 19-run win in second T20I in Harare

HARARE: Zimbabwe pulled off a shock 19-run win over Pakistan, successfully defending 118 to win the second T20 international in Harare and level the three-match...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka 229-3 at stumps, trail Bangladesh by 312 runs

PALLEKELE: Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka to 229-3 in its first innings at stumps on the third day of the first test, still 312 runs...
Read more
Sports

Man City fight back to sink Aston Villa, Tottenham give Mason a winning start

LONDON: Manchester City closed in on the Premier League title as the leaders fought back to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Wednesday in their...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh reach 474-4 after Mominul century

PALLEKELE: Captain Mominul Haque completed a century beside newcomer Najmul Shanto as their 242-run partnership lifted Bangladesh to a commanding 474-4 against Sri Lanka after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran calls for collective effort to deal with adverse impacts of...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for a comprehensive national action plan, regional collaboration, and multilateral cooperation to deal with...

Rocket hits Afghan government compound during ceremony, 16 children hurt

Muneeb, others to be placed under Fourth Schedule

Agriculture sector to get modern revamp to benefit farmers: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.