Opinion

Vaccination at snail’s pace

Failure to purchase vaccine when it was available

Editorial
By Editorial
10
0

On Saturday Pakistan recorded a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The country reported the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic with as s many as 157 deaths in 24 hours pushing up the number of total fatalities so far to 16,999.

A day earlier, the Army had to be called in because the civil administrations failed to enforce the coronavirus precautions. While the measure had become inevitable, this exposed the lack of capacity mainly on the part of two provincial governments, Punjab and KP, both run by the PTI, one with 98 fatalities and the other 37. Sindh and Balochistan trudged  far behind  reporting 11 and 3 deaths respectively.

- Advertisement -

Those running the NCOC have belatedly realized that the country is also heading towards acute oxygen shortage. The realization of what can happen has apparently come after the harrowing reports appearing in the international media about people in India dying in and out of hospitals due to shortages in oxygen supplies. Instead of behaving like a rabbit in the headlights, there is a dire need to put in place an action plan to deal with the eventuality before it is too late

Like Modi in India, the PTI leadership also prided itself over fewer casualties in Pakistan than expected during the first wave of the pandemic. It was interpreted among other things as Allah’s special gift for the country. Violating the requirements of medical science, the BJP government allowed devotees to participate in the Kumbh festival which helped spread the virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan takes pride in Pakistan being the only Muslim-majority country which had kept mosques open last year during Ramazan.

The only way toward off covid-19 is to vaccinate the population, at least all those above 18, at the earliest. Despite claims of spending billions of rupees on pandemic control, the government failed to place orders for timely purchase of the vaccines, leaving the population at the mercy of the donors instead. The result: in a country with a population of 210 million only 1.5 million people, who comprise under 1 percent of the population, have so far been vaccinated. Unless the government picks up speed, the vast majority of the population will remain vulnerable to the pandemic.

Previous articleDirty politics
Next articleInflation in Ramzan 
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Little light at the end of the tunnel

The prime minister is spot on: reducing poverty is the biggest challenge for his government. Addressing the newly formed EAC (economic advisory council) comprising...
Read more
Comment

Teaching to be understood

Thrown into stark relief against a dark background of viruses is the fact that much of the world, and certainly most of Pakistan does...
Read more
Comment

A state held hostage

Candid Corner “There really can be no peace without justice. There can be no justice without truth. And there can be no truth unless someone...
Read more
Letters

Beware the ghosts of the past

Sir, It is our belief as Muslims about the authenticity of what is meant about the famous quote of Hazrat Ali Ibn Talib that...
Read more
Letters

Lessons from India 

Covid19 situation is getting worse after passing every single in India. Worst of all, the most essential oxygen for critical Covid patients has been...
Read more
Letters

Poverty and the PTI

Since PTI has come in power, every common person is sailing against the wind. Government has sailed through more than 2 years but there...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Beware the ghosts of the past

Sir, It is our belief as Muslims about the authenticity of what is meant about the famous quote of Hazrat Ali Ibn Talib that...

Lessons from India 

Poverty and the PTI

Inflation in Ramzan 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.