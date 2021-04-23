Sports

Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with 19-run win in second T20I in Harare

Zimbabwe 118 for 9 (Kamunhukamwe 34, Hasnain 2-19) beat Pakistan 99 (Babar 41, Jongwe 4-18, Burl 2-21) by 19 runs

Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva (L) attempts a run-out of Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)

HARARE: Zimbabwe pulled off a shock 19-run win over Pakistan, successfully defending 118 to win the second T20 international in Harare and level the three-match series at 1-1.

Zimbabwe were sent into bat first, and despite a feisty 34 from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, posted only a paltry 118-9 as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

But Pakistan, who beat South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series earlier this month, fell short in a laboured chase and were ultimately bowled out for 99.

Luke Jongwe emerged as the home hero as he took the important wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (13) and touring captain Babar Azam (41) to finish with fine figures of 4-18.

It was the lowest total defended in a T20 international in Harare and a first win for Zimbabwe over Pakistan in their past 15 T20Is.

Zimbabwe bowled with accuracy and fielded without mistakes to make up for a poor performance in Wednesday’s first T20 and set up a deciding contest in the last of the three-match series on Sunday.

“It was a big turnaround for us after the first game,” stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor said afterwards.

“I’d be lying if I said I was confident after our batting, but we dug deep and managed to squeeze Pakistan and our commitment and determination got us over the line.”

Babar said, “We played poor cricket. Credit to Zimbabwe who came back so strongly today. We continue to struggle in the middle order, but we need guys to step up. The wicket was similar to the other day, but it was double-paced. That is not an excuse, we are a professional side, and we should have chased this down.”

Player of the match, Jongwe, thanked his teammates and coach and said, “It was a bit difficult later on in the innings. I kept on changing the pace and working on my strengths.”

