JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional judges in LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the appointment of 12 new additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The JCP met here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Senior judges of the Supreme Court (SC), the attorney general, the law minister and other members attended the meeting.

The nominees include Shan Gul, the Punjab additional advocate general, Ali Zia Bajwa, Abid Hussain Chatta, Barrister Tanvir Sultan, Raheel Kamran Sheikh, Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Anwaar Hussain, Tariq Nadeem, the assistant advocate general, Ahmad Nadeem Arshed and Amjad Rafique, the Punjab additional prosecutor, as well as district and sessions judges Safdar Salim Shahid and Shakil Ahmed.

The JCP had referred the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointments.