NATIONAL

US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

US official John Kerry invites Malik Amin Aslam to climate summit

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough, the United States on Monday invited Pakistan to attend President Joe Biden’s Climate Change Conference after initially excluding it from the list of attendees.

Following Pakistan’s initial exclusion from the summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had responded by saying he was “puzzled at the cacophony”.

“[Pakistani] government’s environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change,” explained the PM.

The prime minister had said that this commitment led to initiatives such as Green Pakistan, 10 billion Tree Tsunami, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers.
The omission of Pakistan from the list of invitees to the conference had raised concerns as the country is among those most vulnerable to climate change.

As per the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, issued by German Watch, a non-profit organisation, Pakistan is the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change.

However, after a few weeks, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry penned a letter to the Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

The special envoy invited Aslam on behalf of the US president to express his views on climate change during the summit.

“The meeting aims to find ways to strengthen joint global efforts against the climate crisis,” the letter from the US official to Aslam said.

“At the summit, the United States will set a 2030 target for the Paris Agreement,” the letter said, adding: “The heads of the countries most affected by climate change have also been invited to the meeting.”

The United States has invited global leaders, including the leaders of China and Russia, to participate in a summit on climate change in April.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the 40 world leaders invited to the summit, to be held on April 22-23, according to a White House statement.

Biden’s Earth Day global summit on climate is part of his effort to elevate climate change as a top priority. The summit will be held virtually given pandemic restrictions and live-streamed for public viewing.

Previous articleFormer KP IGP Nasir Durrani loses life battle against Covid-19
Next articleJustice Isa isn’t named in London property records, SC told
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bills on domestic violence, senior citizens sail through NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020, and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa isn’t named in London property records, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Monday that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not named in the London property records. A ten-member SC...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former KP IGP Nasir Durrani loses life battle against Covid-19

LAHORE: Nasir Khan Durrani, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) inspector general of police (IGP), died of Covid-19 on Monday. Durrani had been under treatment at Lahore’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese envoy hints at more projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong om Monday said that great news about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would soon be out and new projects related...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tareen, allies refuse talks with govt

Former secretary-general (SG) for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen and other lawmakers of the party who allied with the estranged leader...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia near Eid, says Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon be visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hold meetings...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chinese envoy hints at more projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong om Monday said that great news about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would soon be out and new projects related...
Jahangir Khan Tareen

Tareen, allies refuse talks with govt

Minister faces students’ wrath over decision to hold CAIE examinations

The problem with keto

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.