Mobs and traffic jams

I tried to cross Bhatta Chowk today in an attempt to go to PIA Crew Medical Centre but could not. It was not that there was a huge mob, just s few Maulvis carrying sticks who parked a Van to stop the flow of traffic. They were pelting stones. If the police had instructions the SHO with help of few policeman could have apprehended these hooligans but they preferred to just watch silently and let them have their way. If this was a protest by some opposition party, their workers would have been herded together and taken away in a police van. After all some one must have given instructions not to tackle them with force to quell this nuisance.

Mubasher Hussain

Lahore