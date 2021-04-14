Opinion

Mobs and traffic jams

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

I tried to cross Bhatta Chowk today in an attempt to go to PIA Crew Medical Centre but could not. It was not that there was a huge mob, just s few Maulvis carrying sticks who parked a Van to stop the flow of traffic. They were pelting stones. If the police had instructions the SHO with help of few policeman could have apprehended these hooligans but they preferred to just watch silently and let them have their way. If this was a protest by some opposition party, their workers would have been herded together and taken away in a police van. After all some one must have given instructions not to tackle them with force to quell this nuisance.

Mubasher Hussain

- Advertisement -

Lahore

Previous articleRamzan prices
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Ramzan prices

Rise in the prices of essentials is an annual ritual during the month of Ramazan. This year even before the start of the fasting...
Read more
Letters

Why study history?

What is history ? History is the story of men and women on the face of the earth at a particular period of time...
Read more
Letters

Mansehra zoo

The Government of KP wants to construct a new zoo at Mansehra. Although all the experts have told them that the animals won’t survive...
Read more
Letters

PDM is broken

PPP was the right hand of PDM but PPP made it separated from PDM. PDM is a big party to loss the PIT in...
Read more
Comment

Burden of the Umbrella

An umbrella signifies protection, and those who cannot carry its burden should not be in the arena. Most insurance companies in the wWest use...
Read more
Comment

Stateless people in trouble

Monday March 22 was another tragic day for the Rohingyas. The tragic occurrence that day was an immense fire that swept through the Balukhali...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

PDM is broken

PPP was the right hand of PDM but PPP made it separated from PDM. PDM is a big party to loss the PIT in...

Burden of the Umbrella

Asad Umar gets into Twitter feud with brother

Stateless people in trouble

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.