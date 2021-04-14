Ramzan prices

Rise in the prices of essentials is an annual ritual during the month of Ramazan. This year even before the start of the fasting month an identical trend of hike in prices of kitchen items, vegetables, meat and fruits is being witnessed. This is in spite of the government’s efforts to provide these necessary items to the common people at affordable prices. Already prices of essentials and those of items whose consumption increases in this month are moving upwards Government requires to pay serious attention to this issue.

Imtiaz Javed

Awaran