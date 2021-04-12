HEADLINES

Pakistan to receive 15m vaccine doses: FM

Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with Germany: FM

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the COVAX scheme.

Making the announcement after a meeting with his German counterpart ​Heiko Maas, Qureshi said the 15m doses would be delivered by May. The COVAX scheme is aimed at ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” the foreign minister said in Twitter.

While talking to President German Parliament Dr Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin earlier on Monday, the foreign minister said Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with Germany.

He said that the presence of separate Pak-German Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both upper and lower house of Pakistan is a welcome step.

He expressed hope that a “Special Friendship Group” would also be formed in the German Parliament to promote bilateral parliamentary relations and benefit from each other’s experiences.

They also discussed bilateral relations, promotion of ties at the parliamentary level and other matters of mutual interests.

The foreign minister appreciated Germany’s timely and effective efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Pakistan also tackled the challenge in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan pursuing a strategy of “smart lockdown”.

He stressed the need to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said Pakistan has become an emerging attractive market for foreign investors with a population of 220 million people in the region and the government is giving several incentives to investors including e-visa facility. He also invited German companies and investors to invest in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to German Dr Muhammad Faisal was also present in the meeting.

Previous articleOn appeals to emotion
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Protests erupt after TLP’s Saad Rizvi arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The security forces have detained Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on Monday, according to the party leadership, leading to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Essay contest launched on Pak-China diplomatic relations

The Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) has launched an essay competition on the theme of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Peace in region can’t be established on dead bodies of Kashmiris: AJK President

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said that while there is a great need and desire for peace...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK inclusion of Pakistan to high-risk countries list not based on facts: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the United Kingdom's decision to include Pakistan to its list of states that pose financial risks to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac approved in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A third Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved in Pakistan. It was developed by the firm Sinovac Biotech. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PDM’s show-cause notice, demands ‘unconditional apology’

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday rejected the show-cause notices issued last week by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and demanded...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Anything but actual work

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants no one in the country to go to bed hungry by distributing free food on city streets through mobile...

Remembering I.A. Rehman

Strange celebration

Tackling prejudice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.