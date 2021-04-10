Sports

Man United on course for semis after win at Granada, Slavia hold Arsenal

Solskjaer says Rashford and Fernandes have been exceptional

By Agencies

LONDON: Manchester United defeated Spanish club Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Spain on Thursday, while Arsenal conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Czech champions Slavia Prague.

Marcus Rashford raced on to a long ball sprayed upfield by Victor Lindelof to fire United in front at Los Carmenes on 31 minutes against a team enjoying a brilliant debut European campaign.

Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty after he was caught off the ball by Yan Eteki, with the Portuguese midfielder’s spot-kick squirming agonisingly through the hands of Rui Silva.

“They (Rashford and Fernandes) have been exceptional, so important for us,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“It was a very good run by Rashford, takes the ball fantastically. Bruno is so confident on penalties even though the keeper almost saved it.”

However, Solskjaer will be without the suspended trio of captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay for the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

“It was not a perfect night,” he added. “We got three yellow cards and three suspensions. 2-0 is very good result. We know how difficult it is to come to Spain.”

Yangel Herrera volleyed against the post for Granada as Spain international David de Gea kept a clean sheet on his first appearance for United since the end of February.

ARSENAL STUMBLE AT HOME:

Arsenal’s poor league form under Mikel Arteta has left the Gunners with the Europa League as their only hope of silverware this year, but the 2019 runners-up were denied victory at the Emirates following a 94th-minute header by Tomas Holes.

Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to give Arsenal the lead four minutes from time, only for Holes to nod in at a corner and extend Slavia’s unbeaten run to 22 games, having already knocked out Leicester City and Rangers.

“The final result leaves a difficult taste,” Arteta said.

“The game was under control. We got the goal we wanted but we missed some big chances as well.

“We played two or three balls we shouldn’t do and we put ourselves on the back foot and conceded the corner. They put bodies in there and it can happen. It changes the feeling after the game.”

Roma, the only Italian club remaining in Europe this term, came from behind to take down four-time European champions Ajax 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the lead shortly before half-time, but Dusan Tadic’s missed penalty proved the turning point as Roma keeper Pau Lopez turned away the Serbian’s effort moments before the visitors drew level.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s free-kick on 57 minutes slipped through the grasp of Ajax keeper Kjell Scherpen and Roger Ibanez won the game for Roma late on, smashing home a superb volley.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal got the better of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, as Gerard Moreno’s penalty just before the interval secured a 1-0 victory.

Emery won the Europa League in three consecutive years with Sevilla and took Arsenal to the 2019 final.

Previous articleEpaper – April 10 LHR 2021
Next articleBarty, Gauff in quarters; Muguruza retires in Charleston
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Barty, Gauff in quarters; Muguruza retires in Charleston

CHARLESTON: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated hometown favourite Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 in the third round of the WTA clay court tournament...
Read more
Sports

NZ name squad for England tour, Test C’ship final

New Zealand named a squad of 20 players on Thursday for their upcoming tour of England including three uncapped players but with a question...
Read more
Sports

Mount, Chilwell on target as Chelsea beat Porto to put one foot in semis

SEVILLE: A classy goal from Mason Mount on Wednesday helped Chelsea to a 2-0 first-leg win over Porto, whose wasteful finishing could have scuppered their...
Read more
Sports

Majestic Fakhar leads Pakistan to ODI series win against South Africa

Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding...
Read more
Sports

FIFA suspends Pakistan for violating statutes

ISLAMABAD: FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) due to third-party interference and also the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) with immediate effect due...
Read more
Sports

North Korea to skip Tokyo Games due to coronavirus pandemic

PYONGYANG: North Korea will not attend this year’s Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pyongyang’s sports ministry said, dashing Seoul’s hopes of using...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Barty, Gauff in quarters; Muguruza retires in Charleston

CHARLESTON: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty defeated hometown favourite Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 in the third round of the WTA clay court tournament...

Man United on course for semis after win at Granada, Slavia hold Arsenal

Epaper – April 10 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 10 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.