Opinion

Moving surrender to Parliament

By Editorial

The government’s decision to table a resolution before Parliament about the expulsion of the French ambassador reflects a strange sort of surrender to the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan, which had demanded this as a sign of protest against the French defence of the blasphemous cartoons published in Charlie Hebdo. The finding of parliamentary time to discuss a foreign-policy issue contrasts with the government’s reluctance to bring the IMF Agreement before Parliament. It is a separate issue of how France reacts, but the whole story of the TLP sit-in and the agreements that ended it indicate either that the government has a sneaking sympathy for its hard line, or that it has some degree of support among powerful background forces.

While there can be no doubt that blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is anathema to the overwhelming Muslim majority of Pakistan, the question arises who exactly has appointed the TLP responsible for such blasphemy, and how its members, who have no representation in Parliament despite a major effort in the 2018 election, have licence to indulge in generalized violence, as they have threatened to do, or to block vital arteries, as they have actually done. The government must consider the impact not just on France, but on all international observers, of appearing to conduct foreign relations under the supervision of such groups. To take one example, what does the government intend to do if some group was to take exception to the treatment of co-religionists in Xinjiang by the Chinese government?

This latitude is all the more worrisome as there are signs that the TLP enjoys support of the powers that be. The hounding of Mr Justice Faez Isa of the Supreme Court began after his judgment in the case of the TLP’s Faizabad sit-in, party workers were given money openly at its end. The government must act to prevent the impression that it is taking action against blasphemy not because it is wrong, but because it wants to pacify the TLP. It must dispel the impression that it is not concerned with a cause’s rightness, as with its supporters’ nuisance value.

Previous articlePPP to oppose legislation in name of disrespect of armed forces
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Junagarh under Indian occupation

Junagarh, a lurking political crisis, a territorial dispute between two neighbours, and a princely state under Indian occupation, as Pakistan has a rightful claim...
Read more
Comment

While power struggle continues technology suffers

Technology is the strongest resource of our times, essentially needed to improve quality of life in the 21st century. While most scientific publications go...
Read more
Comment

The crisis of the Federal Higher Education Commission

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is in the news these days. The reason is that on 27 March, the federal government removed the...
Read more
Comment

Erroneous government priorities

Since independence, individual interests have hijacked the institutions, public interests have been jeopardized, human security was kept back and traditional security remained the cornerstone....
Read more
Editorials

Travail of undoing one’s own wrongs 

The Prime Minister is in a hurry to get electoral reforms enacted. He conveyed his wishes to S&T Minister Fawad Chaudhary who passed the...
Read more
Editorials

Lavrov visit

The visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ostensibly about such solid issues as trade, counter-terrorism and Afghanistan, but in a wider contest,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mount, Chilwell on target as Chelsea beat Porto to put one...

SEVILLE: A classy goal from Mason Mount on Wednesday helped Chelsea to a 2-0 first-leg win over Porto, whose wasteful finishing could have scuppered their...

FIA issues notice to federal minister’s brother over involvement in sugar scandal

Junagarh under Indian occupation

As US economy roars back, life in many poor countries gets worse

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.