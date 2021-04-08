NATIONAL

PPP to oppose legislation in name of disrespect of armed forces

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday said that it rejects any attempts to further gag the fundamental right of freedom of expression in the name of preventing defamation and disrespect of the armed forces.

In a statement, secretary general of the Pakistan Peoples Patty Parliamentarians (PPPP), Senator Farhatullah Babar, expressed grave concern over a bill moved by a PTI MNA and approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior seeking to amend the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to send anyone to jail for two years with fine Rs 500,000 or both for what has been described as ‘defamation of the army”.

He said that Section 500 of the PPC already provides punishment for the defamation of anyone, and the addition of Section 500-A is aimed only at gagging freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the constitution in name of national security. It is not acceptable and will be opposed at every platform he said.

The nation has witnessed enough of how behind the façade of ‘national security’ citizens have disappeared mysteriously, national resources diverted, internment centres set up, ex tribal areas made a no-go area, foreign and security policies hijacked and security establishment’s business and commercial empire expanded exponentially.

Section 500-A is liable to be grossly misused in the name of national security as Section 295-C has been misused in the name of religion, he said.

“Defence forces working within their constitutional limits are universally admired and do not need any legislation to protect their honor and respect. Similarly, no legislation can stop people from questioning those who transgress their limits with impunity,” he said.

INP

NATIONAL

Committee on GB reform reviews options of constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: The high-level committee constituted to propose constitutional reforms for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has discussed and reviewed various options of constitutional amendments to grant provincial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Child abusing gun teacher arrested in Lahore

A man who used to allegedly lure children in under the ruse of teaching them how to use a gun and would then abuse...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF asks Pakistan to accelerate much-needed structural reforms

ISLAMABAD: While appreciating some recent achievements regarding reforms in government institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to accelerate much-needed structural reforms...
Read more
HEADLINES

Corps commanders review security situation, Covid-19 third wave

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Thursday reviewed internal security situation, including ongoing third wave of Covid-19, and reaffirmed resolve of the armed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran urges D8 states to mobilise resources for tackling Covid effects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the D8 countries to mobilise resources to tackle the economic and health costs of the coronavirus...
Read more
HEADLINES

47 polling stations in Daska by-election declared sensitive

ISLAMABAD) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 47 polling stations as sensitive out of 360 as all is set for polling in...
Read more
Moving surrender to Parliament

The government's decision to table a resolution before Parliament about the expulsion of the French ambassador reflects a strange sort of surrender to the...

