Two-day course on public financial management conducted

Punjab finance minister highlighted the importance of public financial management and its role in better service delivery

By press release

LAHORE: The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of National School of Public Policy held a two-day workshop on public financial management. The part of the mandate of EDI is capacity building of leaders of both public and private sector through workshops and training courses.

NSPP Rector Azmat Ali Ranjha welcomed all the participants from various institutions and highlighted the importance of EDI in the field of providing a workable platform to the public and private sectors to collaborate and develop the way forward strategies and also work for ongoing professional development.

He said that efficient management of expenditure and resources in an equitable way is the primary responsibility of the government. He emphasised the importance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for tax collection and enforcement of financial laws, which is in need of reforms. He further explained the linkage between happiness and willingness of people to pay taxes by mentioning the successful models of Finland and Denmark, where people are happier to receive better service delivery in return for paying high taxes.
The course was officially introduced by EDI Dean Ahmed Nazir Warraich, who underlined the importance of fiscal discipline and efficient financial management. He pointed out that the present government is also emphasising good financial management.

Over 50 participants from all over the country attended the session, including academicians, civil servants and corporate executives. A team of eminent professionals were invited to conduct the course. Former State Bank governor Tariq Bajwa explained the theoretical framework of public financial management and concept of fiscal federalism along with National Finance Commission Award (NFC). Former auditor general of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin gave a detailed account of auditing and accounting. Former NPPMCL CEO Rashid Mehmood Langrial presented the successful case studies on public sector procurement as a process of price discovery and Haveli and Balloki power plants.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, in the closing session, praised the efforts of NSPP and EDI for organising a course on such a vital issue, especially at a time when Pakistan is going through a challenging time. He highlighted the importance of public financial management and its role in better service delivery. The minister said that the government is stressing to develop a performance culture in public sector. He further reiterated government’s resolve to invest in social sector particularly education and health sectors. He also emphasised the need to invest in left behind areas.

press release

