NAB gets time to submit response in CSM case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) graft case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case during which Maryam submitted her response to NAB’s request.

During the proceedings, a NAB prosecutor requested the court to gave the agency some time to go through Maryam’s response submitted a day earlier and file a rejoinder. Accepting his request, the court adjourned further hearing for an indefinite period.

In November 2019, the high court granted post-arrest bail to Maryam in the said reference but directed her to surrender her passport as the prosecution feared she might flee the country.

The dirty money watchdog approached the high court in March for the cancellation of her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) corruption case.

In its petition, the agency said since her bail, Maryam had been “continuously attacking state institutions” through her statements on media and social media.

In her response to the request, Maryam submitted her written response, saying: “NAB remained silent for 14 months in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. NAB’s cases and arrests are an attempt to suppress the voice.”

“The Supreme Court should dismiss NAB’s request [to cancel bail] and impose a fine [on the body],” she had said.