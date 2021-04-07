Bakhtawar says isolating after contracting coronavirus

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Chaudhry (née Bhutto-Zardari) on Wednesday announced she has contracted coronavirus, urging people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated.

“I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering,” she said in a tweet.

I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering🙏. Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 7, 2021

“Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe.”

The development comes as the government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan reported 4,004 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 41,699 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 9.6 percent.

A number of high-profile politicians, including ministers, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among those who contracted the disease so far.

Meanwhile, Umar announced that people who are 80 or older can receive the vaccination against the contagion disease at home.

In a statement, he said the initiative was intended to provide relief to senior citizens who would face difficulty in reaching vaccination centers and waiting in long queues.