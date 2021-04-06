NATIONAL

Russian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to discuss ways to “further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields”, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Lavrov besides holding delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” the statement said.

“Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defense, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process. Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments.”

“The foreign minister of Russia is arriving in Pakistan after a gap of nine years,” Qureshi said in a video message released Tuesday.

“Russia is the most important country in this region, no one can deny its strategic significance and value. The visit clearly indicates that Pakistan’s ties with Russia are taking a new turn.”

He further said there was much to discuss between the two countries and placed special emphasis on improving bilateral economic ties and defense cooperation.

Lavrov is going to be accompanied by Russian special envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov. Last month, Moscow had hosted a meeting of the ‘extended troika’ to take stock of the Intra-Afghan dialogue. During the talks, there were representatives from the US, China, and Pakistan.

Moscow’s growing ties with Islamabad, including in the military domain where the two countries have been conducting joint exercises, remains a thorny issue in its ties with India.

The diplomatic ties have so far also focused on Afghanistan, where Russia has cultivated ties to the Afghan Taliban militants who are fighting US troops and have historic links to Islamabad. Moscow says it is encouraging peace negotiations.

Qureshi said the two sides were also cooperating in Afghanistan and would discuss international and regional issues of mutual interest during Lavrov’s visit.

Other than that, he added, Islamabad would also highlight investment opportunities, including the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) which was built with Soviet assistance.

