Karachi may suffer the heat strokes again as it is bearing from the last few years. Heat strokes may cause severe health issues and sometimes it takes life. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, altered behaviour, excess sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heartbeat and headache. In these conditions proper precautions are to be taken such as drinking a lot of water to keep the body hydrated, not to sit in a car when it is parked, avoid involvement in the crowd, wear loose fit and light clothes, avoid exposure to sun and consult a doctor if necessary.

Talbia Syed

