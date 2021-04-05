Opinion

Heat stroke

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
10
0

Karachi may suffer the heat strokes again as it is bearing from the last few years. Heat strokes may cause severe health issues and sometimes it takes life. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, altered behaviour, excess sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heartbeat and headache. In these conditions proper precautions are to be taken such as drinking a lot of water to keep the body hydrated, not to sit in a car when it is parked, avoid involvement in the crowd, wear loose fit and light clothes, avoid exposure to sun and consult a doctor if necessary.

Talbia Syed

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articleFashion revolution in Pakistan
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Fashion revolution in Pakistan

I want to draw your attention towards fashion revolution in pakistan. In Pakistan, fashion has a profound impact on social, cultural and political factors....
Read more
Letters

Different kinds of racism

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to talk about racism in Pakistan. Even in Islamic countries like Pakistan, racism has...
Read more
Letters

Stray dogs

As we all know stray dogs are one of the major issues in the city of Karachi. The increase in the number of dogs...
Read more
Letters

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan both in area and population. Once, it was the province of Pakistan but now it is the province...
Read more
Comment

Misinterpretation of Pakistan’s Stance on Kashmir

Controversial debate accelerated on electronic and print media when the federal cabinet recently deferred the proposal of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for import of...
Read more
Comment

“Never again” seems to never apply anymore

In July 2011, South Sudan became independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and 20 years of brutal war. Only two years later,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan both in area and population. Once, it was the province of Pakistan but now it is the province...

Misinterpretation of Pakistan’s Stance on Kashmir

“Never again” seems to never apply anymore

The Imbroglio at the HEC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.