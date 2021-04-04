CITY

Pakistan readies to produce own Covid-19 vaccine

The country has currently given nod to the British, Chinese and Russian vaccines to be imported in order to get its population vaccinated against the deadly infection

By TLTP

LAHORE: Pakistan has started preparations to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine after the initiative is being launched by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

A presentation in this regard was given by the UAVS officials to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday, who agreed to allocate a fund of Rs100 million for the preparation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,” UVAS Director Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub said, adding that they had all necessary arrangements needed for its preparation. He said that in case of any progress in vaccine development, they would make an announcement within a month.

TLTP

NATIONAL

Renowned academic Dr Kamal Ud Din passes away

LAHORE: Renowned academic Dr Kamal Ud Din passed away on Saturday. He was the chairman of the English department at the Forman Christian College University,...

Guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in wedding ceremonies

Third wave of coronavirus

Teen Smoking

