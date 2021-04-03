IHC to take up Vawda disqualification case on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday announced to take up Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Vawda’s disqualification case on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the case.

Mian Faisal, the petitioner, has requested the court to declare the single bench’s verdict void by declaring Vawda disqualified from holding any public office for submitting a fake affidavit.

He recalled that Vawda held dual nationality at the time of submission of his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections, but lied to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The case, which was to be taken up for the hearing last week, could not be heard because of the non-availability of the bench.