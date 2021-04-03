Ramadan to begin on April 14: science ministry

ISLAMABAD: The holy month of Ramadan will begin in Pakistan on April 14 with the moon visible the night before in major cities, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced Saturday.

“The moon of Ramzan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021 and the first Ramzan will on the 14th April, 2021 (InshaAllah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The moon of Ramzam , 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramzan will be on the 14th April, 2021 ( InshaAllah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi. — Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) April 3, 2021

Like 2020, this year too Ramadan will be markedly different from previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped much of the world’s activities, including at places of worship.

This is the first time the ministry has officially made the announcement after the government and Ruet-i-Hilal Committee agreed earlier this year to work together and use technology to determine the sighting of the moon.

Last year, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry drew the ire of clerics over his calls for a science-based lunar calendar, in absence of which Ramadan and Eid would year after year begins on different days in different areas of the country, depending on where the moon had been sighted by the human eye.