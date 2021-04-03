Covid-19 vaccination certificates announced for travellers

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for people planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.

In an interview on Saturday, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid said certificates can be downloaded from the NHS website as well as collected from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) mega centres.

“People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can now receive a vaccination certificate showing their immunisation status,” Nausheen said, adding an immunisation certificate portal has already been launched.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, she said the government is importing China’s CanSino shots in bulk to prepare and package three million doses locally.

“The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilised, and packaged in Pakistan. Production of vaccine would start soon under NIH’s trained staff,” she said.

Nausheen further said the government has procured special equipment for this purpose and is training officials to take part in the process.

She urged people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination being held in phases to get vaccinated and not succumb to conspiracy theories.

She warned that the government is taking strict notice of the carefree attitude of district administrations and police towards enforcement of the Covid-19 guidelines in public places to prevent a resurgence of the virus.